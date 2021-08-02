I-40 bridge in Memphis reopens Monday after weeks of closure

The westbound lanes of I-40 on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge reopened Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Monday that the westbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto bridge are open, ahead of schedule.

TDOT said its contractor has completed all the work and cleanup on the westbound lanes. The agency tweeted video of the bridge reopening its westbound lanes at about 1 p.m. Monday.

All westbound lanes are OPEN on the I-40 Hernando DeSoto bridge! #Memphis pic.twitter.com/MOeNyG9TaI — Nichole Lawrence (@NicLawrenceTDOT) August 2, 2021

All eastbound lanes were opened on Saturday, July 31 at 10 p.m.

That means the span connecting Memphis with Arkansas via Interstate 40 fully reopened Monday afternoon, less than three months after it was suddenly closed to traffic by bridge inspectors.

“That’s good news for a lot of people, especially in West Tennessee,” said Gov. Bill Lee, who addressed the bridge news during a press conference about education.

The bridge has been closed since a crack was discovered in a structural beam on May 11.

Ramps along I-40 westbound will be reopening, although the ramp from Metal Museum Drive to I-55 south will remain closed, and the right lane from Riverside Drive to I-55 south will also remain closed.

