KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Radio listeners in Knoxville are coming together to support a local producer after he suffered a severe injury.

Eric Glasgow is a producer and co-host for The Bob Yarbrough Show on NewsTalk 98.7 in Knoxville.

In 2021, Glasgow had his left leg amputated after suffering from a bone infection. Two weeks ago, he broke his right leg and ankle.

“Life is a little bit more hard having just the amputation anyway, but you’ve got your other leg to help you with that,” Glasgow said. “But now I don’t even have that.”

The injury has taken him away from his job completely.

“My job as a producer involves me running our station’s audioboard. Anything that goes on the air comes from my fingertips, literally, so I’ve got to be in the building to do that job,” he explained.

He said his boss and co-host Bob Yarbrough has been one of his biggest supporters during his recovery.

“He’s constantly checking up on me, he’s relaying messages our listeners are leaving either via text or by phone of well wishes and hope that I heal up great and those sort of things. So, Bob has been an amazing friend and boss through the whole thing,” he said.

Yarbrough also set up an online fundraiser to help Glasgow with medical bills while he’s out of work. There, Glasgow’s listeners have donated and left messages of encouragement.

Aside from Yarbrough and Glasgow’s wife, Penny, he said the listeners are keeping him strong.

“It’s like a family there. There’s so many people that share their lives with us and vice versa, and those people, it seems like they’ve come out of the woodwork to make me feel like they care about me and are praying for me and are wishing me well and a speedy recovery, it’s overwhelming, it’s humbling,” he said.

Glasgow already had surgery, but doctors expect 6-8 more weeks of recovery, with physical therapy to follow. However, he’s ready for the challenge, to get back to the job he loves.

“I was brought to tears over it. It’s kind of hard not to feel that emotion, that welling in the back of my throat. Even now thinking about it, I just feel so blessed to have those folks out there that listen to the show,” he said.