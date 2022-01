KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music icon Dolly Parton remarked Saturday on the passing of TV icon Betty White, whose death was announced Friday.

“While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing,” Dolly tweeted. “Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!”

In a 2010 interview given to The Boot, Betty White had said Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” was one of her favorite country music songs.

It’s unclear whether the two witty blondes ever met on record (apart from a 2011 photo of a charitable check presentation), but both expressed love for each other’s work. Both women also share January birthdays.

White would have turned 100 years old on Jan. 17. Parton’s birthday is a few days later, Jan. 19, and will soon be turning 76.

White was best known for her work on sitcoms, including her Emmy-winning portrayals of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”

