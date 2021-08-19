Illinois murder suspect arrested in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man charged with murder in a South Illinois shooting was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. Mantia Johnson, 34, was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant out of Madison County, Illinois.

Two people were shot and killed in Madison, Illinois on August 2. The ensuing investigation identified Johnson as one of the alleged perpetrators.

An investigation by the Major Case Squad of Southern Illinois and the U.S. Marshals East St. Louis office developed that Johnson may have fled to East Tennessee. The investigation in East Tennessee led the officers to an apartment off Lula Powell Drive in Knoxville.

Johnson was apprehended inside the apartment around 7:30 a.m. He will remain at the Knox County Detention Facility pending extradition to Illinois.