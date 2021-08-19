Illinois murder suspect arrested in Knoxville

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man charged with murder in a South Illinois shooting was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. Mantia Johnson, 34, was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant out of Madison County, Illinois.

Two people were shot and killed in Madison, Illinois on August 2. The ensuing investigation identified Johnson as one of the alleged perpetrators.

An investigation by the Major Case Squad of Southern Illinois and the U.S. Marshals East St. Louis office developed that Johnson may have fled to East Tennessee. The investigation in East Tennessee led the officers to an apartment off Lula Powell Drive in Knoxville. 

Johnson was apprehended inside the apartment around 7:30 a.m. He will remain at the Knox County Detention Facility pending extradition to Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Armed suspect in custody after standoff with Knox County deputies

2020 death in Great Smoky Mountains was second bear-related fatality in park history

Knoxville regional hospitals report most COVID-19 inpatients since early January

Checking in with Farragut head football coach Eddie Courtney

East Tennesseans discuss getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Knox County hiring for multiple positions