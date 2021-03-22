‘I’m ready to join the club’: New wave of Tennesseans eligible for vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new wave of Tennesseans is now able to get vaccinated.

On Monday, the governor publicly announced the entire state is in Phase 2 a/b of vaccine roll out.

This means people over the age of 55 or in critical infrastructure jobs are now eligible to get a shot.

Some East Tennesseans got their names on the most recent list.

“I think it’s the only way we’re going to get to some kind of normalcy, to move on from this pandemic,” said Sheila McGrath, who lives in Cumberland County. “My two daughters work in healthcare so they have been vaccinated. My husband got his last month. So I’m ready to join the club.”

Now she can. McGrath says she qualifies under the newest vaccination phase because of her age.

She wasted no time signing up for a dose.

“I think I had 48 hours to get my appointment, but I was waiting 48 seconds. I went right there, and I did it,” McGrath said.

The same goes for Sarah Holloway in Knoxville. She made an appointment for her mom, who is now eligible.

“She just reached the eligibility age. I got on first thing this morning and wanted to get her an appointment as soon as possible,” Holloway said. “I just felt so blessed and lucky that I was able to find that and get on and get her an appointment.”

That’s why she and McGrath both are feeling a sense of relief.

“We are almost there, almost back to some kind of normalcy,” McGrath said.

“It’s really important just for your family and your friends just to keep them safe and to be able to get back to normal again,” Holloway said.

Holloway was able to register her mom, who got her shot just hours later on Monday afternoon. McGrath is counting down the days until Friday – that’s when she is scheduled to get her dose.