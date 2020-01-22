Impeachment 101: A nonpartisan discussion at a fitting venue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lincoln Memorial University law professor Stewart Harris sees the nation’s third presidential impeachment trial as an opportunity to watch, learn, and ask questions.

In fact, Tuesday night, Harris made himself available to the public at 7 p.m., free of charge, at the Blount Mansion Visitors Center for Impeachment 101, an informal q&a night.

Blount’s home is the perfect backdrop for a couple reasons.

The first, William Blount is one of the signers of the United States Constitution. The document created our system of government, and laid out how to go about impeaching someone. Blount was also the first federal official in history to be impeached, but not convicted in the Senate.

“William Blount and Blount Mansion are Knoxville’s constitutionals connection. It’s what makes Blount Mansion special. It’s the only national historic site in the City of Knoxville, and yet so often overlooked. But William Blount was important. He was one of only 39 signatures on the Constitution of the United States,” Harris said.

Harris explained Blount was impeached on charges of conspiring for a foreign power for his own personal interests, rather than national interests.

Despite the bad side of Blount’s legacy, Harris said the mansion also tells the good stories, including the early days of Tennessee.

Tuesday night, Harris was on hand to answer specific questions, and give context.

Harris is happy to talk about Blount, Johnson, Nixon, Clinton, and the ongoing trial. (Ask him why he says there have been four Presidents impeached, when there have actually only been three!)

A key point he wants to convey is while some feel the process so far has been unfair, it is extremely constitutional in his view.

He said the constitution allows for both the House and the Senate to have their own control of their proceedings.

He also claimed Alexander Hamilton and other founders knew this would be a political process, and differ a typical court proceeding. Organizers point out the event is nonpartisan.