KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon won reelection on Tuesday, beating out three other candidates to serve another four years in office.

Tuesday’s primary election pitted the incumbent against Constance Every, RC Lawhorn and Jeff Talman. City election rules state that any mayoral candidate in the primary who garners a majority of the votes plus one will be deemed the overall winner.

Based on unofficial results, Kincannon received more than 57% of the votes on Tuesday. This means the mayoral race will not be decided on the general election ballot on Nov. 7.

She was elected the 69th Mayor of Knoxville in 2019 in a tightly-contested election over Eddie Mannis. Knoxville mayors are limited to serving two four-year terms.

Kincannon served on the Knox County Board of Education for a decade prior to her mayoral campaign, including three years as board chair.

She previously worked as a teacher, budget analyst, and a paralegal for the Department of Justice. Kincannon received a Master’s Degree in Public Affairs and Urban and Regional Planning from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

