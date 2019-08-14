Initially a domestic assault investigation leads to two arrests for drug charges per THP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Highway Patrol reporting they located a vehicle with a domestic assault in progress, and later finding drugs.

On August 8, THP dispatch received a call from a victim of domestic assault while inside a moving vehicle; during the call it become apparent to the dispatch operator that a female was being struck and held against her will.

Using the caller’s open cellphone line, dispatch was able to pinpoint that the vehicle was travelling West on I-40.

Without a vehicle description, THP had to get creative in order to find the vehicle.

Two THP patrol car set up along I-40 West at the 345 and 347 mile marker with two different siren tones activated. This was to see if dispatch could hear the sirens over the phone call. Eventually, both sirens were heard over the call and the two troopers were able to find and identify the suspect’s vehicle.

At this time, the driver, 52-year-old Jerry York of Cookeville, began to throw meth into the backseat of the vehicle to avoid being found.

Troopers were able to pull the vehicle over without incident, and performed a sobriety test on York, determining he was under the influence.

He was then arrested and transported to the Roane County Jail.

York is being charged with DUI, driving on a revoked license, tampering with evidence, manufacturing sale and delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Other felony charges are pending.

(ROANE COUNTY JAIL)

After searching the vehicle, two more bags of meth were found in the purse of 44-year-old Joann Sparks. She was arrested and charged with manufacturing sale and delivery of methamphetamine.