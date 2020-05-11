Inmate airlifted to UT Medical after jumping from moving Union County Sheriff’s Office transport vehicle

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate who had jumped from a moving transportation unit vehicle Monday morning was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to UCSO, at 11:33 a.m., the incident occurred on Ailor Gap Road, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene to take the inmate to a landing zone where they were taken by Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

The inmate involved was being transported from the Knox County Detention Facility to Union County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

Union County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate told the transport officer that they were feeling sick; the officer then rolled down the back window in order to give the inmate fresh air.

The inmate then forced the window all the way down, opened the door from the outside and jumped from the vehicle.

The inmate was leg shackled and belly chained with handcuffs.

“All Union County transport units have doors that are unable to be opened by the inmates from the inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to assist with the investigation.” UCSO

