Inmate captured after escaping from UT Medical Center in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department says an inmate who escaped from UT Medical Center on Wednesday has been captured.

An inmate who escaped from UT Medical Center in Knoxville is now in custody, a KPD spokesperson said Wednesday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville police personnel are on hand in the area of Cherokee Trail Drive responding to the incident.

A KPD spokesperson said Wednesday the inmate was originally in custody of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Inmate is seen attempting to escape at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Source: Rhiley Cupp

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.