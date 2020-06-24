Live Now
INNOV865 Week 2020 goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s annual entrepreneurship festival, INNOV865 has gone virtual this year.

This to honor startups and inventors fighting COVID-19.

In its eighth year now, INNOV865 Week highlights six local businesses or entrepreneurs, putting them head to head in a shark tank style pitch competition, for a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes.

This year’s start-up day is set for September 29; INNOV865 runs from the September 28 through October 2.

