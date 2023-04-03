KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Maryland official has died after an agent-involved shooting in West Knoxville on Monday.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to an area near Kingston Pike and Lovell Road after reports of Maryland fugitive Roy C. McGrath being spotted in Knoxville.

During the arrest, McGrath was injured and taken to the hospital. However, McGrath’s attorney Joseph Murtha confirmed that the FBI confirmed his passing.

“It is a tragic ending to the past three weeks of uncertainty. I think it is important to stress that Roy never wavered about his innocence,” Murtha said.

According to the Associated Press, there has been an arrest warrant issued for McGrath, ex-Chief of Staff for Gov. Larry Hogan.

According to the FBI, McGrath is wanted for failing to appear for his federal fraud trial date in Baltimore, Md., on March 13. The judge issued a warrant for his arrest which led to a nationwide manhunt.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced they were launching an interstate manhunt for McGrath, who was indicted on fraud charges in 2021. He has been charged with wire fraud, theft in programs receiving federal funds, falsification of records and forfeiture.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals also offered a combined reward of up to $20,000 for information on McGrath’s whereabouts, according to The Hill.

According to the AP, McGrath’s Florida home was also raided during the manhunt.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” Darrell DeBusk with the FBI said.

The situation is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.