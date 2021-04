ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An active investigation is underway in Roane County after human remains were discovered this weekend.

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton confirmed on Sunday the remains were found in the eastern part of the county.

Details remain limited at this time. Stockton said Roane County and Knox County investigators are working together on the case, and the investigation remains open.

