Investigators find body of missing woman in car submerged in Clinch River

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee woman who was last seen heading to church in Virginia was found Friday inside a vehicle submerged in the Clinch River.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Brenda Howard’s body was found inside her car under water off of Horton Ford Road. That road runs alongside the Clinch River from Kyle’s Ford across the border into Virginia.

Howard, 67, was reported missing from the Horton Ford area of Hancock County on Wednesday.

“Thank you for helping us spread the word during the search. We extend our condolences to her family and friends,” said TBI in a press release.