Investigators identify deceased driver, second suspect in crash stemming from police pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the man who was killed in a crash Monday that stemmed from a Knoxville police pursuit.

Initial reports indicated Monday night that the male driver and female passenger were believed to be connected to a shooting that had occurred April 7 on Keith Avenue that left one man injured, which is why the two were being pursued by KPD officers.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigators with the Crash Reconstruction Unit were responsible for the crash investigation.

KCSO’s report states that Napoleon J. Moore, 19, of Knoxville and Savanna M. Howard, 18, were traveling in a 2008 black Honda Fit, identified as the suspect vehicle, on Monday when they entered the intersection of Clinton Highway and West Emory Road, striking another vehicle driven by a woman.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene, while Howard was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Both suspects had had warrants on file, KCSO said, at the time of the incident.

The woman in the second vehicle was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation for what also appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were yet available.

