KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The investigation into human remains found Christmas Day in East Knox County is open and active, according to the sheriff’s office, as the identity of the deceased was shared Friday in an update.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the human remains have been positively identified as Wesley Chitwood, 64. KCSO also said through the initial investigation, it was determined Chitwood would frequent the area where his remains were located.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, KCSO was alerted to possible human remains located off Pleasant Hill Road in East Knox County. KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the Pleasant Hill address where a property owner found what he believed to be human remains. The Knox County Medical Examiner determined the remains were human and the remains were then taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination.

Anthropologists will continue their examination as well. A KCSO spokesperson said Friday they will share updates as information becomes available.