Investigators on scene of reported murder in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are investigating a reported murder in Sevier County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working the case along with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The reported murder occurred Wednesday along Bluff Mountain Road.
There are very few details at this time and WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more.
This is a developing story.
