Investigators: One dead, two injured in Hwy. 441 crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is dead and two were seriously injured following a crash in Anderson County along Highway 441 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the preliminary crash report, the 28-year-old who died had been ejected from their Ford Focus after crossing the double-yellow line and striking a Jeep Wrangler.

They were not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger in the Ford Focus, a 30-year-old man, was transported along with the driver of the Jeep, a 67-year-old woman, to University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Jeep’s driver was wearing her seatbelt, according to the crash report. The Ford’s passenger’s seatbelt was noted as “improper use” in the report.

The crash scene investigation had the highway shut down for hours. Tennessee Highway Patrol and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office personnel, along with fire and EMS, worked the scene.

