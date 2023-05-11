KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Did you win? Two winning East Tennessee Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold this month have yet to be claimed.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the two tickets are from the May 1 and 3 drawings. Neither has been claimed according to the lottery’s website, which said that no additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The first Powerball ticket from the May 1 drawing was sold at Lucky Star Food Mart at 1006 University Avenue in Knoxville. The winner matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball, winning $50,000.

The numbers for the May 1 drawing were 3, 38, 55, 61, and 66, and the Powerball was 1. The Power Play was 3X.

The second Powerball ticket, also worth $50,000, matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. This ticket was sold at Little Dandy Market at 1635 S. Cumberland St. in Morristown according to the lottery website.

The numbers for the May 3 drawing were 21, 26, 30, 45, and 47, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Lottery winners in Tennessee have 180 days to claim their prize for drawing-style games, the Tennessee Lottery says. This means the winners have until October 28 and 30, 2023, respectively, to claim their prizes.

Prizes of more than $600 but less than $200,000 can be claimed by mail or in person at the Nashville Headquarters or the district offices according to the Tennessee Lottery website. The Knoxville District Office is located in the Cedar Springs Shopping Center at 9298 Kingston Pike.