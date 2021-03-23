Isaiah 117 House opening in Sevierville to serve as safe haven for children

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A ministry that serves as a safe haven for kids removed from their homes is coming to Sevier County.

The Sevierville Police Department announced it is breaking ground on new Isaiah 117 House in April.

The house gives kids a place to stay while waiting to enter foster homes, rather than having them wait it out at the Department of Children’s Services offices.

It’s a comfortable space with clean clothes, toys, snuggly blankets and friendly volunteers.

The original Isaiah 117 House was founded in Carter County four years ago. Now, there are four operating homes in Tennessee and three under construction. The nonprofit is currently raising money and awareness to build eight more in the state.