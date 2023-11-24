KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Recovering from alcohol addiction can present many challenges during the holidays, but one business owner in West Knoxville has a safe haven for those who are doing so.

Frog Greishaw opened up her business, the Frog Juice Kombucha, in June of 2022 and served up a sober Thanksgiving feast for members of the community on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

“I know a lot of these holidays are really triggering because a lot of our families, we don’t get along and things like that,” Greishaw said. “There can be things around that you don’t want to see and everybody’s drinking because they’re getting in the holiday spirit and it can be really hard on people in recovery.”

Greishaw is also in the midst of her own recovery journey, which started seven years ago.

“I bartended for 20 years and I don’t drink anymore but I really wanted to still be able to go see shows and be in a social environment that doesn’t require alcohol or be around drunk people,” Greishaw said.

The bar has plenty of menu items and tasty drinks and not one of them includes anything that will alter your state of mind.

“For nothing on this menu to be psychoactive or triggering or possibly relapsing is super important to us too,” Greishaw said. “So, that’s been huge for people to walk in and be like, I can open a tab and I’m going to remember my credit card.”

Greishaw said that she hopes her business will start a chain reaction that will spur more sober bars to open in the area.