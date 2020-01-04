1 juvenile arrested after incident at Adventure Action Park in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Adventure Action Park located in Knoxville released a statement about a fight that happened on Friday during a lock-in.

Officials say, “It was clear that there were those in attendance whose main objective was not to play and have fun but instead to disturb the fun for others,” the statement read.

The police were called and as the hostile enviornment grew to a point where officers advised the company to shut down the event.

Knoxville Police Department said that officers arrived at the park around 2 a.m. due to a reported disturbance that involved a group of juveniles.

KPD said that one juvenile male was arrested for simple assault and evading arrest.

In addition to the initial disturbance, an officer was punched by the arrested teen prior to being taken into custody.

Also, the manager of Adventure Action Park told KPD that an employee was injured during the incident, but is fine, just needed a few stitches.

Officials say, ” We regret the events of last night. It was a disappointment to see a crowd get so out of hand that physical harm was brought to our guests and staff,” was included in the statement.

The statement added that refunds will be granted to those in attendance.

