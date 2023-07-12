KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the agency would be opening the way for more cancer drugs from China as the United States deals with an ongoing drug shortage, which includes key chemotherapy treatments.

Dr. Joe Childs, the Chief Medical Officer for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, said the move from the FDA is welcomed news for those on the frontlines. He noted that while the current drug shortage has not yet prevented them from caring for their youngest patients fighting cancer, it is still a daily struggle.

Dr. Childs explained the drug shortage is impacting a variety of medications, including not only common cancer treatments, but also acetaminophen, ibuprofen, steroids, and commonly used antibiotics.

“It’s a broad problem that changes almost every day, what we find we can get and what suppliers are able to ship us,” explained Dr. Childs.

As far as why this is happening, Childs said there are a multitude of reasons. He said one factor is the elevated level of flu activity seen last year in the U.S.

Childs spoke about the challenges a shortage like this can present, adding medical professionals often don’t know about a shortage until it hits them.

“Our suppliers, who get the medications from the manufacturers, then allocate what each hospital typically gets and when they can’t meet that demand is when we know suddenly there is a problem,” said Childs. “We’re going to be potentially short on something really important to us.”

Dr. Childs credits the entire staff at ETCH for doing all they can, especially the pharmacists who are either finding alternatives, diluting adult medications to the appropriate levels so they can be used for children or finding ways to maximize the supply they do have.

As far as some of the more common over-the-counter medications, Childs warned he doesn’t want to start any panic buying. He said parents should only keep what they need on hand in their home.

“You never know what is around the corner in terms of something you can’t get and it’s hard to believe that that’s the way things are right now, but this is a problem that even started before the pandemic,” Childs said. “It’s a real ongoing problem that I think we’re going to be dealing with for quite a while.”

Childs added that he hoped one day there could be more transparency between manufacturers, the government, and medical professionals providing care when it comes to shortages.

“It really would be beneficial if there was a way we could know about these potential shortages in advance,” he said. “Our pharmacy talks to other pharmacists and there’s kind of a communication pipeline of, ‘Hey, we may be seeing a shortage of this coming,’ and so if there were more official pathways for that to happen so that we could be thinking creatively about how we could deal with that, that would be very helpful.”