It’s Apprenticeship Week in Tennessee, a week to highlight learn-while-you-earn programs

TENNESSEE (WATE) — November 9 has arrived, and that means it’s Apprenticeship Week in Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed Nov. 9 through the 15th as Apprenticeship Week, a week that will highlight the importance of learn-while-you-earn programs.

A release from the State Labor Office says, a qualified and skilled workforce is crucial to Tennessee’s continued economic success and apprenticeship programs help ensure there is a pipeline of skilled workers for businesses in our state.

Apprenticeship Tennessee is holding a virtual conference on Tuesday to let employers know about the benefits of implementing apprentice programs at their companies.

It will be taking place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Employers interested in attending the free virtual conference can register up until the start of the event by going to apprenticeshiptn.com.

