KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — April 24-30 is National Infertility Awareness Week, a time that advocates say anyone can make a difference by connecting with others, whether they’re struggling with infertility or not.

The group Tennessee Fertility Advocates works to spread awareness about infertility, guides couples when speaking with their employers about the need for fertility coverage with insurance and also advocates for fertility-friendly legislation.

In the 2021 legislation session, a bill that Knoxville Senator Becky Massey sponsored to help bring hope and better insurance coverage to families struggling with infertility was deferred to 2022. According to Tennessee Fertility Advocates, Tennessee currently has no fertility care or fertility preservation coverage for most employers to offer their employees. Instead of bringing the bill back for the 2022 session, an Advocate Lead with Tennessee Fertility Advocates said they’re taking time to educate lawmakers on the issue.

Melody Harrah, the East Tennessee Advocate Lead, spoke about the financial hardships that can come with an infertility diagnoses.

“Anything fertility-related is going to start probably at a $1,000 and go up and it’s terrifying, especially for young couples that have just gotten married or they’re just starting their careers and they’re still paying back student loans,” Harrah said. “You just think to yourself, ‘Well too bad.'”

While one in every eight couples across the U.S. are diagnosed with infertility, talking about it doesn’t get any easier. In Tennessee, the state population has been seeing a falling fertility rate for more than a decade, according to the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research’s Tennessee State Data Center.

Harrah said for those who may know someone struggling with infertility, her best advice is to listen more than you try to give advice.

“We know that your best friends sisters cousin got pregnant after 12-years and it was a miracle,” she began. “That’s great, but that doesn’t happen for all of us.”

For those who are looking for support, the Tennessee Fertility Advocates works throughout the state to support couples on their journey.