‘It’s turkey time in Tennessee’: Knox County shares the Dos & Don’ts of frying your turkey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re cooking a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Knox County wants you to be extra careful.
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires; so, here are some dos and don’ts if you’re frying your bird.
- Put the fryer on a steady surface and at a safe distance from your house or anything that can burn
- Don’t let kids or pets near the fryer, they could get burned or tip the pot over
- Wear protective gloves and figure out how much oil you need before the oil is heated
- Make sure the meat is thawed and pat it dry
- Turkey that’s still frozen or wet can go off like a bomb and splash you and your home with burning oil
- It’s also a good idea to keep a fire extinguisher around, just in case the pot catches fire
