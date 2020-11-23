‘It’s turkey time in Tennessee’: Knox County shares the Dos & Don’ts of frying your turkey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re cooking a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Knox County wants you to be extra careful.

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires; so, here are some dos and don’ts if you’re frying your bird.

  1. Put the fryer on a steady surface and at a safe distance from your house or anything that can burn
  2. Don’t let kids or pets near the fryer, they could get burned or tip the pot over
  3. Wear protective gloves and figure out how much oil you need before the oil is heated
  4. Make sure the meat is thawed and pat it dry
    • Turkey that’s still frozen or wet can go off like a bomb and splash you and your home with burning oil
  5. It’s also a good idea to keep a fire extinguisher around, just in case the pot catches fire

