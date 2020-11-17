Jacksboro Middle to switch to distance learning starting Nov. 17 due to COVID-19

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County Schools announced Monday that Jacksboro Middle School will be switching to distance learning starting Tuesday, Nov. 17 and will end after Thanksgiving break.

This coming after a high number of positive cases as well as students and staff in quarantine, according to the school district.

Students are set to return on Monday, Nov. 30.

