CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County Schools announced Monday that Jacksboro Middle School will be switching to distance learning starting Tuesday, Nov. 17 and will end after Thanksgiving break.
This coming after a high number of positive cases as well as students and staff in quarantine, according to the school district.
Students are set to return on Monday, Nov. 30.
LATEST STORIES
- Jacksboro Middle to switch to distance learning starting Nov. 17 due to COVID-19
- KPD warns public about warrant scam
- Experts warn against undermining elections as Trump, GOP congressman press for fair recount in Georgia
- Blount County Schools shift students to online learning next week
- Oak Ridge buffet gets low marks for cross-contamination issues, improper temperatures