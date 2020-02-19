James Avenue closed as KFD works a structure fire

(via KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police reporting that James Avenue is closed as Knoxville Fire Department works an abandoned structure fire.

This on the 1000 block of James Avenue.

KFD reporting no injuries.

This is an ongoing situation, we are sending a crew to the scene to learn more.

