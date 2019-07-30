Jasper man found dead after boating accident at the Bennett Lake access area in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – According to the TWRA, Marion County Wildlife officers responded to a report of an unconscious man late Monday night at the Bennett Lake access area, off of R.A. Griffith Highway.

According to the officers, 48-year-old Lamar Graham of Jasper was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene at around 11 p.m.

A report of the incident states that, Graham and a friend were attempting to back their boat in the water, but realized that the drain plug wasn’t on the boat.

They attempted to get the boat back on the trailer as Graham entered the water and swam to the boat; he slipped further out into 7 or 8 feet of water. Graham was found unresponsive and brought to shore by the friend.

CPR was attempted to revive Graham but was unsuccessful.

This incident remains under investigation.