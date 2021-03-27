Jefferson City Police Dept. investigating weekend shooting at Food City parking lot

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The investigation continues after a shooting Saturday in Jefferson City, according to authorities.

The Jefferson City Police Department issued a news release, saying officers responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Food City at 1507 Odell Avenue.

According to the release, officers said a man was shot once during “some type of altercation” inside a car. JCPD said the victim was transported to a Knoxville hospital for treatment while a male suspect was taken into custody.

JCPD said the shooting is an isolated incident and the identification of those involved will be released once the information becomes available.

