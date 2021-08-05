Jefferson County Sheriff: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GUNSHOT_SHOOTING_POLICE_LIGHTS_GRAPHIC_1545087218208.jpg

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after police responded to a reported shooting on Spring Park Way, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A social media post shared by the sheriff’s office around 2 a.m. Thursday indicates that the agency’s detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and officers with the White Pine Police Department responded to a shooting on Spring Park Way and upon arrival, they observed a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

JCSO said the man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by EMS. The shooting suspect was located hiding in a nearby field and was taken into custody. Officials say the incident remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Driver dies after 4-car wreck in McMinn County

Knoxville Police want more information on gang members

Knox County School Board grappling with mask mandate authority, implementation

Ohio police searching for robbery suspect

Jefferson County Sheriff searching for carjacking suspect

Pellissippi State now requiring masks indoors