Jefferson County Sheriff: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after police responded to a reported shooting on Spring Park Way, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A social media post shared by the sheriff’s office around 2 a.m. Thursday indicates that the agency’s detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and officers with the White Pine Police Department responded to a shooting on Spring Park Way and upon arrival, they observed a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

JCSO said the man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by EMS. The shooting suspect was located hiding in a nearby field and was taken into custody. Officials say the incident remains an active investigation.