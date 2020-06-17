Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: Man, juvenile charged with attempted murder following drive-by shooting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man and a male juvenile are facing attempted murder and felony reckless endangerment charges after a drive-by shooting Friday night according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the drive-by shooting took place on Spring Park Way after an earlier assault.

An investigation by the department determined Arthur Lee Lovell, 64 and the juvenile drove by a residence on Spring Park Way and fired several shots into the residence on two occasions.

Lovell and the juvenile were arrested Saturday. Shortly after a K-9 search of the nearby area, a firearm that is believed to be use in the shooting, was found in a wooded area across the road covered with leaves.

Lovell faces charges including attempted murder, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The male juvenile was also arrested and charged.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as the investigation continues.

LATEST STORIES: