Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 74-year-old man with dementia from New Market

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly missing New Market man who suffers from dementia.
JCSO says that multiple first responders are searching for 74-year-old Billy Ray Hurst in the area of Hinchey Hollow Road in New Market.
Hurst is 5’11”, weighs 162 lbs., has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and overalls.
Last reported contact Hurst had was with a neighbor asking if he could get a ride to Knoxville.
If you see Hurst or have any information you’re asked to call 911 or 865-475-6855.
