Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Teamwork saves the lives of two motorists on I-40’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Facebook Saturday of body cam footage of first responders working together to save the lives of two motorists on I-40.

JCSO says that on Friday, deputies were dispatched to I-40 at the 419 Rest Area for a single vehicle crash.

First responders were able to get both victims in the wreck removed from the vehicle and area and transported to UT Medical Center.

“On Friday, August 7, 2020 Deputies were dispatched to I-40 at the 419 Rest Area for a single-vehicle crash. First Responders arrived on the scene, they observed smoke coming from a wooded ravine in front of the Rest Area. Sgt. Mark Snowden, along with Troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol; observed on this video, are making their way to the vehicle. Firefighters from the Dandridge Fire Department were on scene attempting to extinguish a fire in the engine compartment as well as Paramedics with Jefferson County EMS. Squadsmen from the Jefferson County Rescue Squad had just rapidly extracted a female victim. Sgt. Snowden assisted Paramedics and Squadsmen with the “Jaws of Life” to gain entry to the second victim. The area was on a hillside and treacherous as observed on video as one of the first responders lost his footing during the extraction. The video ends as they make entry to the vehicle at which time, Sgt. Snowden steps into a yellow jackets nest and is stung 21 times to his legs and abdomen and a Trooper with the Highway Patrol, who was off-camera behind Sgt. Snowden, was stung several times as well. Sgt. Snowden was treated on the scene by Paramedics for multiple bee stings. Both wreck victims were removed from the area and transported to UT suffering from multiple injuries. This video is a perfect example of the teamwork that happens daily by First Responders, so others may live!” JCSO

