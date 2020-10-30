Jellico Police Department searching for missing 70-year-old

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — Jellico Police are searching for 70-year-old Fanny Kellogg.

Kellogg is 5’2″, and her weight is unknown; she was last seen leaving her home in Jellico at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

She was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black hoodie, and was last seen driving a grey/silver Toyota Rav 4.

She has family in Georgia and Virginia.

If you have any information or have seen Kellogg, call 423-784-6123.

