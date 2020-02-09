Job fair on Wednesday hosting over 20 employers looking to fill 100’s of positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Job News USA hosting a city-wide job fair on Wednesday in Knoxville with hundreds of positions that are needed to be filled immediately.

The job fair is February 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Grande Event Center which is adjacent to the Knoxville Expo Center (5441 Clinton Highway, Knoxville).

There will be over 20 employers in attendance with positions needing to be filled as soon as possible, some are even hiring on the spot.

This event is for everyone, with free admission and free parking.