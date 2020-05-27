Joint investigation by TBI & Scott County Sheriff’s Office lands indictment in 2019 murder

ROBBINS, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office indicted a Scott County man on murder and theft charges.

The joint investigation began in July 2019 of a homicide in the 700 block of Gib Griffith Road in Robbins.

The body of Harold Dean Griffith was found inside an outbuilding located on the property; during the investigation, authorities were able to determine Griffith was murdered by his son Harold David Griffith.

Last week, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Harold David Griffith with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Theft over $1,000. Today, Griffith was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond. TBI

