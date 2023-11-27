KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut teen A.J. Cucksey first met former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs when he was still donning the orange and white and their friendship remains intact to this day.

“He’s been like a big brother to me,” Cucksey said.

Dobbs may have left Knoxville more than six years ago, but his relationship with Cucksey has grown over the years.

Cucksey was diagnosed with inoperable brain tumors when he was four. Despite that, he said his battle has been going well.

“He’s been there every step of the way,” Cucksey said. “Whether it was when I had that surgery back in like January, or whether it’s like dad said, just simply reaching out and seeing how everyone’s doing, he’s just really been there.”

“Just finished chemo a couple weeks ago and just pretty much waiting at this point,” Cucksey said. “We’re supposed to have an MRI in about February so really just waiting for that at this point.”

As Dobbs’ NFL career has taken off, he checks in on Cucksey whenever he can. Cucksey’s father John said they talk when they can, but they also want Dobbs to keep honing his craft.

“We cherish every minute we can get with him but we also want him to stay focused on the task at hand,” John said. “This is his opportunity to prove to everyone what he’s been trying to prove for seven years.”

John said that no matter where he ends up, Dobbs will forever have two lifelong fans.

“Wherever Josh goes, we’re going to follow him,” John said. “We’re going to root him on. We’re going to cheer him. We’re going to do our best to let everyone know how proud we are of him.”