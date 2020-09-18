Joshua Carr to be held without bond after first court appearance

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Joshua Carr, the Sevier County man accused of killing his mother and stabbing his grandmother, will remain in jail without bond for the time being.

Carr is facing homicide and aggravated assault charges for the death of his mother and severely injuring his grandmother.

Carr was extradited back to East Tennessee after leading investigators on a two-day manhunt that ended in Michigan.

During Friday’s court appearance, his lawyer requested more time to review the state’s motion.

The judge set a bond hearing for Sept. 24.

