Judge hears motions in case involving 2019 hot car death of child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The attorneys for a mother facing murder charges in the death of her child were in court Friday asking a judge to rule on a series of motions ahead of the trial.

Chantae Armstrong, 30, is charged with murder in the August 2019 death of her 6-month-old son.

Among the motions discussed was the addition more photos of the child to the evidence in the case.

The child was wearing bright clothing, and the defense says this doesn’t match up with the idea of Armstrong acting with purpose.

The judge said how the child looked is relevant and will allow three or four photos.

Another motion was to stop calling the deceased child a victim, and the judge said that was a stretch.

The third was to change the charges regarding premeditated actions. The defense is pushing for the state to lay out the descriptions and theories for each charge, but the state is not required to do this.

No trial date has been set, these motions will finalized in early January.