Judge keeps Megan Boswell’s bond at $25K, due back in court May 8

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, will remain in jail on a $25,000 bond.
Megan Boswell’s attorney asked the court to reduce her bond to $10,000, but that request was denied by the judge at the Bristol Justice Center on Monday afternoon in Bristol, Tennessee.
A judge ruled to keep Megan’s bond at $25,000.
There was a question during the hearing from the state about Megan Boswell’s address and that she provided the court with a different one than the address she was reportedly living at the time of the offense.
She is due back in criminal court at 9 a.m. May 8 in Blountville.
