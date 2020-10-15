Juice bar incident caught on camera

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is in jail after a disturbance at a North Knoxville business Tuesday night.

Timothy Kopf is charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting arrest after he reportedly had to be asked to leave Java Juice Bar.

Timothy Kopf.

Juice Bar owner, Mohammed Fawaz says Kopf came in with an alcoholic beverage and was intoxicated. Employees asked Kopf to leave but he refused.

“I was on the phone with them, I told them to tell him to leave, but then he reached around and tried to grab the phone from them,” Fawaz said.

According to reports, he did eventually leave the establishment but then began to take the sign from in front of the business and hit the window with it. The window was not broken but the sound alerted neighbors.

“I heard that there was a ruckus, it was killing my vibe in there, I knew their vibe couldn’t be good, so I busted out a little bit of that high school wrestling,” said Jonathan Alpert, the general manager Noble Kava Ethnobotanical Tea Bar.

Alpert says he knew something was wrong so he had to do something, he ended up tackling Kopf to the ground.

Police were able to take Kopf into custody shortly after.

No one else was hurt in incident. No businesses were damaged in the incident.

Latest Posts