Kanye West will be part of 2020 Strength to Stand Conference in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Strength to Stand website has announced the speakers and performers for their December 2019, and January 2020 Strength to Stand conferences; the headliner for the 2020 conference is none other than Kanye West.

December 29-31, 2019

The Strength to Stand Conference in December will host speakers: Scott Dawson, Ed Newton, Jason Cook and Gerald Fadayomi.

Worship will be done by Rush of Fools, and there will be two concerts, one by Lecrae and the other by Tauren Wells.

January 18-20, 2020

The Strength to Stand Conference in January will host speakers: Scott Dawson, Jonathan Evans, Wade Morris, and Algernon Tennyson. Worship will be done by Rush of Fools and FRVR Free.

There will also be two concerts, one by Kanye West, and the other will be Hillsong Young & Free.