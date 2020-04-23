KARM asks for notes to help lift spirits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Area Rescue Ministries or KARM and Volunteer East Tennessee are asking for notes to help lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.
A lot of people are feeling fear and uncertainty in recent weeks, which can lead to stress.
Local nonprofits are asking those at home to help relieve some of that stress by sending in cards and notes as part of the “Every Bed, Every Day” iniative.
The notes will be given to individuals experiencing homelessness, cared for by KARM.
You can help by sending your card to KARM’s main location on North Broadway:
KARM
ATTN: Jo-Ann Hansen
418 N. Broadway
Knoxville, Tenn. 37917
