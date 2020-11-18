KARM prepares for cold weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Area Rescue Ministries is getting ready for the cold weather. Every night the feels like temperature dips below 32 degrees, their white flag is put up.

The low Tuesday night in some places will dip into the lower 20s. That means the KARM dorms are open and if it stays that cold during the day, the chapel will stay open.

“We know that bad things happen during cold weather, we don’t want any homeless neighbors to be out on the street and have a safe place to shelter.” KARM

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, KARM has implemented a number of safety measures to keep volunteers and guests safe.

They’re set up for social distancing, have extra cleanings scheduled and are adding ionization units to their HVAC systems to help destroy germs.

KARM counts on donations to keep these services going, and you can help out by heading to KARM.org