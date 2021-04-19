Karns High School staff show ‘support and love’ for Austin-East

Karns High School. (FILE Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Staff from one Knox County high school showed support for another last week.

Karns High School staff dressed in Austin-East Magnet High School colors Friday and sent a catered lunch to A-E staff. The support came days after an Austin-East student was shot and killed in a confrontation with Knoxville Police.

Karns also posted a video to its social media showing staff standing in a field adjacent to the Beavers’ football stadium, holding a sign beneath a banner stating Karns stands with Austin-East. The video also featured a slideshow of photos of staff showing their support wearing “Austin-East Roadrunners” T-shirts.

“May you find comfort in knowing you are not alone, you are surrounded by those who care for you,” Karns tweeted.

