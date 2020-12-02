KCDC shows appreciation for essential workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, it’s more important than ever to appreciate those who are taking care of us.

That is why Wednesday morning, Knoxville Community Development Corporation provided a breakfast for the group’s essential workers.

KCDC provides public housing, and the group’s workers are responsible for the health and well-being of some of the community’s most vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

“It’s easy to feel isolated right now and that’s not just at work, that’s at home or anywhere.” Benjamin Bentley Executive Director KCDC

The breakfast was of course COVID-19 safe with plenty of room for social distancing.