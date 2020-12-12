KCHD: Knox County Health Dept. Senior Director Dr. Martha Buchanan tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan received a positive COVID-19 test result for COVID-19. Officials said she received that result on Saturday.

According to a news release, Her symptoms are mild, and she is recovering at home.

Dr. Buchanan sought a COVID-19 test after experiencing mild cold symptoms. Following public

health guidelines, she began quarantining immediately to wait for her test result. She has now

begun her isolation period. Dr. Buchanan believes she likely contracted the virus from a close personal contact. Upon learning of her positive test result, the process of notifying close contacts to advise them of the need to quarantine began immediately.

According to the release, no Knox County Health Department team members are close contacts.

