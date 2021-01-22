KCHD to schedule additional 1,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Friday

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Today at 11 a.m., the Knox County Health Department (KCHD) will open up registration for 1,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Saturday, January 23, at the Expo Center.

Qualifying individuals – such as health care workers, first responders and those 75 and older – can schedule appointments through an online registration system which will be posted on KCHD’s Vaccination Information page at 11 a.m. Appointments are expected to fill quickly.

Those without internet or computer access can still make appointments, when available, by calling KCHD’s Public Information Line at 865-215-5555. If individuals have specific questions about their health and whether or not they should receive the vaccine, they need to call their medical provider.

“We just received this shipment of vaccine yesterday – so, we wanted to make these doses available as soon as we could, while also giving advance notice of these opportunities so people can make plans to register,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “While vaccine supply continues to be limited, we will continue to create vaccination opportunities for our community as quickly as our supply allows.”

When accessing the scheduling website, individuals will be asked to verify eligibility requirements. Those who are eligible include health care workers, first responders and those 75 and older. A full list of the groups eligible in the first priority phases (1a1 and 1a2) can be found here. After reviewing eligibility requirements, individuals will see the vaccine clinic location and available appointments. From there, selecting the appointment and providing necessary personal information will work just as a number of other common appointment scheduling sites work.

Moving forward, KCHD is working with Knox County IT to create a new online registration system that will include an automated waitlist. More information on this system will be available next week.

More than 4,200 doses have been administered by KCHD as of Jan. 21, Menefee said.

More than 14,000 people in Knox County have received their first dose with 11,000 of those fully vaccinated.