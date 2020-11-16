KCS: Gibbs Elementary, Middle School to shift to online learning

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at Gibbs Elementary and Gibbs Middle School will shift to online learning starting Tuesday, according to Knox County Schools.

Knox County Schools shared the update via social media on Monday. They did not sure an end date; however, it’s worth noting that the Thanksgiving holiday for KCS begins next week, Nov. 25-27.

Prior to the announcement, Gibbs Elementary (second grade only) had been slated for online learning through Nov. 23.

Other KCS schools that are currently providing online learning-only instruction, according to the KCS COVID-19 Dashboard, are Whittle Springs Middle and Sam E. Hill (Pre-K only).

The dashboard also shows the school district as a whole is in the “red” for needing substitute teachers.

This is a developing story.